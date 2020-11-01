Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / CR, WR to start operating 753 more local train services in Mumbai from Monday

CR, WR to start operating 753 more local train services in Mumbai from Monday

Moving a step forward towards resuming local train services for all commuters, the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) on Sunday announced plans to operate additional 753...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:31 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Moving a step forward towards resuming local train services for all commuters, the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) on Sunday announced plans to operate additional 753 suburban train services from Monday. The railways will now be operating a total of 2,773 train services, of which 1,572 are on CR and 1,201 are on WR.

Of the additional services, CR will introduce 552 on its lines while WR will add 201 services from Monday.

“Railways are hoping that the state government will soon revert after deciding the modalities for providing services to the commuters in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” said a statement from CR and WR.

On Saturday, 610 more local train services — 314 on CR and 296 on WR — were introduced.



“Railways has been ready to augment suburban services. We are working closely with the state government for providing services, keeping in view the social distance norms and safety of public at large,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Train services will also be operated towards Khopoli on CR main line and on the harbour line towards Goregaon.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed, the railways were operating 3,141 suburban services — 1,774 on CR and 1,367 on WR.

Train services resumed for employees working in essential care on July 15. Later on October 21, women commuters were allowed to travel on local trains between 11am and 3pm and after 7pm.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday proposed time slots to allow general public to use suburban train services.

In a letter to the general managers of the zonal railways, Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation department had proposed three slots for general public, two slots for the workforce in essential services, and one women-only train every hour.

The proposal stated any person with a valid ticket or pass can travel in the day’s first service up to 7.30am then between 11am and 4.30pm and between 8pm and the last local train of the day. It had also proposed to operate women-only trains every hour

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 23:38 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Nov 01, 2020 23:53 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Five persons arrested for IPL betting in Greater Noida
Nov 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Noida: Four men arrested for stealing trucks, selling them after refurbishing
Nov 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Gang providing loans fraudulently via finance firm nabbed in Noida
Nov 02, 2020 00:02 IST
Noida: 35-year-old arrested for extorting money while pretending to be govt official
Nov 02, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.