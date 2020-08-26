Sections
Home / Mumbai News / CSMT, Churchgate railway stations to get automated control gates soon

CSMT, Churchgate railway stations to get automated control gates soon

In a pilot project to reduce overcrowding in suburban railway stations, the Central and Western Railway will be introducing automated control gates on two railway stations.The...

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:46 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

In a pilot project to reduce overcrowding in suburban railway stations, the Central and Western Railway will be introducing automated control gates on two railway stations.

The gates will be introduced in September at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations. The gates will be operated with the help of QR codes that will be given to essential services workers who are currently travelling by local trains.

This move comes as both the Central and Western Railway are working on methods to introduce social distancing inside the train compartments. Wearing of facial masks could also become compulsory inside the compartments.

“Access control is very crucial in the current situation. The control gates will be introduced as a pilot project. We will attempt to use QR code-based passes to access the gate. If successful, it will be introduced in other suburban railway stations,” said GVL Satyakumar, divisional railway manager, Western Railway.



Railway officials said introduction of these gates would be helpful during limited operation of train services. “Implementation of controlled gates is possible now when there are less trains operating with low crowds. The study will further help determine how access control can be implemented once train services resume,” said a senior railway official.

Transport experts have suggested the implementation of access control along with capacity reduction in trains, screening of passengers, location mapping of passengers as solutions for the resumption of local train services in the city.

“It is very crucial to have crowd and access control inside railway stations and local train compartments,” said transport expert AV Shenoy.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KDMC recovers ₹24.79 lakh in inflated bills from 16 private Covid hospitals
Aug 26, 2020 23:52 IST
26-year-old gunned down in Modinagar, victim’s family names MLA’s husband in conspiracy
Aug 26, 2020 23:52 IST
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time
Aug 26, 2020 23:52 IST
Noida authority restarts drive to check plastic bag usage in city
Aug 26, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.