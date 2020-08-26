CSMT, Churchgate railway stations to get automated control gates soon

In a pilot project to reduce overcrowding in suburban railway stations, the Central and Western Railway will be introducing automated control gates on two railway stations.

The gates will be introduced in September at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Churchgate railway stations. The gates will be operated with the help of QR codes that will be given to essential services workers who are currently travelling by local trains.

This move comes as both the Central and Western Railway are working on methods to introduce social distancing inside the train compartments. Wearing of facial masks could also become compulsory inside the compartments.

“Access control is very crucial in the current situation. The control gates will be introduced as a pilot project. We will attempt to use QR code-based passes to access the gate. If successful, it will be introduced in other suburban railway stations,” said GVL Satyakumar, divisional railway manager, Western Railway.

Railway officials said introduction of these gates would be helpful during limited operation of train services. “Implementation of controlled gates is possible now when there are less trains operating with low crowds. The study will further help determine how access control can be implemented once train services resume,” said a senior railway official.

Transport experts have suggested the implementation of access control along with capacity reduction in trains, screening of passengers, location mapping of passengers as solutions for the resumption of local train services in the city.

“It is very crucial to have crowd and access control inside railway stations and local train compartments,” said transport expert AV Shenoy.