Curbs may continue in some areas after May 3: CM Uddhav

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state has succeeded in slowing down the spread of coronavirus due to the lockdown and indicated that the restrictions on movement are likely to continue in some areas even after May 3.

Thackeray was addressing the state through various social media platforms.

“Due to the lockdown, we have succeeded in the slowing down the spread of the epidemic. To an extent, the situation in the state is under control if compared with the other countries where cases are found multiplying on a daily basis. This has become possible because of lockdown,” the chief minister said.

He said that the state government is considering to give further relaxations after May 3 but the decision is yet to be taken. “I will review and decide what more relaxations can be given after May 3. But one thing is for sure, we will have to avoid crowding,” Thackeray said.

From April 20, the state government has provided some relaxations in the rural areas of the state by allowing operation of industries etc.

“If we start doing politics now than we don’t need any other enemy. Elections will come and pass, power will also not remain forever but if we lose a life today, it is not going to come back,” he said and expressed gratitude to Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari for urging the Maharashtra politicians to cooperate with the state government.

The chief minister also urged the Muslim community to stay at home while observing the fast and prayers in the holy month of Ramzan.

Thackeray also assured the migrant workers that they will be allowed to go back to their native villages as soon as possible. He said that they are in touch with the central government and efforts are on to make some arrangements.

The state government is arranging food, stay and medical health facilities for as many as 6 lakh migrant workers that are residing in various shelter homes across Maharashtra.