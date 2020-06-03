Curbs relaxed, but cops bar movement at beaches

In the wake of the possibility of the Cyclone Nisarga hitting the coast of Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police have issued a prohibitory order restricting public movement of one or more persons near the Mumbai coast, including promenades such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Worli sea face, beaches and parks which are near the coastline, on Wednesday and Thursday. From Wednesday, the lockdown restrictions owing to the pandemic were to be relaxed.

The prohibitory order is a preventive measure to prevent any harm to human life and property due to the cyclone. The order will be in place till 12 pm on Thursday. An FIR will be registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, if anyone is found violating the order. The order has been issued by Pranaya Ashok, DCP (ops) and Mumbai Police spokesperson.

An excerpt from the order read: “Whereas Mumbai city is expected to be severely impacted by the Cyclone Nisarga, it is considered expedient to issue prohibitory order restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public place along the coastline like beaches, promenades, parks and other places near coastline where people may gather.”