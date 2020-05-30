Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Customs sepoy succumb to Covid-19, second death in department

Customs sepoy succumb to Covid-19, second death in department

The customs office in Mumbai saw its second death due to Covid-19 on Friday. The sepoy who died was posted in one of the docks in Zone-1 (Customs House, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). In...

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:07 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

The customs office in Mumbai saw its second death due to Covid-19 on Friday.

The sepoy who died was posted in one of the docks in Zone-1 (Customs House, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).

In an internal communication to its employees, customs officials asked their employees to keep their family members and colleagues safe.

“This is neither the time to let our guard down nor to get disheartened in any way. I urge each one of you to adhere to all precautions and guidelines. More importantly, please stay in touch with each other to ascertain each other’s wellbeing so that, in case needed, no time is lost in reaching out and providing assistance,” read the communication accessed by HT.



HT had earlier reported that six customs employees were tested positive for the virus in the third week of May. A deputy commissioner of customs, from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Nhava Sheva, tested positive for the virus on May 20.

A commissioner and an assistant commissioner with the air cargo at Sahar and also an officer deployed with the directorate general of vigilance (DGoV) department in the new customs house at Fort, were found to be infected with the virus later in the same week.

After HT’s report that custom officers had alleged that their seniors insist them to report to work, the department had released stricter guidelines to be followed.

The instructions issued to Zone-3 on May 26, read, “In a review of the incidents of Covid-19 cases reported among all the customs and other stakeholders, I am directed to convey to operate the offices with bare minimum staff and follow the prescribed protocols. It is requested to make use of technology and also work from home during the lockdown.”

Box:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw a total of 50 scheduled flights which include 25 departures and 25 arrivals on Saturday. CSMIA connected to 14 sectors which were operated by five airlines. Mumbai airport catered to a total of 5,277 passengers which include 3,999 passengers at departures and 1,278 at arrivals. The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing out of CSMIA. The first flight departed to Kolkata at 6:05hrs while the first flight arrived at 8:10hrs from Lucknow which was operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Surgical masks sold at inflated rates in Mumbai despite price cap by Centre
May 30, 2020 23:54 IST
HC asks state to reply to PIL on state of migrants
May 30, 2020 23:54 IST
15L migrants sent back; 3,459 stranded Indians arrived in state: Maharashtra govt
May 30, 2020 23:53 IST
Odisha mining revenue shrinks amid lockdown by two-thirds in 2 months
May 30, 2020 23:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.