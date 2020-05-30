Customs sepoy succumb to Covid-19, second death in department

The customs office in Mumbai saw its second death due to Covid-19 on Friday.

The sepoy who died was posted in one of the docks in Zone-1 (Customs House, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).

In an internal communication to its employees, customs officials asked their employees to keep their family members and colleagues safe.

“This is neither the time to let our guard down nor to get disheartened in any way. I urge each one of you to adhere to all precautions and guidelines. More importantly, please stay in touch with each other to ascertain each other’s wellbeing so that, in case needed, no time is lost in reaching out and providing assistance,” read the communication accessed by HT.

HT had earlier reported that six customs employees were tested positive for the virus in the third week of May. A deputy commissioner of customs, from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Nhava Sheva, tested positive for the virus on May 20.

A commissioner and an assistant commissioner with the air cargo at Sahar and also an officer deployed with the directorate general of vigilance (DGoV) department in the new customs house at Fort, were found to be infected with the virus later in the same week.

After HT’s report that custom officers had alleged that their seniors insist them to report to work, the department had released stricter guidelines to be followed.

The instructions issued to Zone-3 on May 26, read, “In a review of the incidents of Covid-19 cases reported among all the customs and other stakeholders, I am directed to convey to operate the offices with bare minimum staff and follow the prescribed protocols. It is requested to make use of technology and also work from home during the lockdown.”

Box:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw a total of 50 scheduled flights which include 25 departures and 25 arrivals on Saturday. CSMIA connected to 14 sectors which were operated by five airlines. Mumbai airport catered to a total of 5,277 passengers which include 3,999 passengers at departures and 1,278 at arrivals. The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing out of CSMIA. The first flight departed to Kolkata at 6:05hrs while the first flight arrived at 8:10hrs from Lucknow which was operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively.