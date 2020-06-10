Cyclone Nisarga: 12 more days for restoration of power supply, says MSEDCL

Sections
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:51 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

It will take another 12 days to restore electricity supply in parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri that were hit by Cyclone Nisarga which made a landfall in Raigad last Wednesday.

Officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Limited (MSEDCL) said a team of 209 engineers, 1,255 technicians and 1,154 workers has been mobilised to restore electricity in these districts and that priority is being given to restore power supply for Covid care centres. Of the 1,976 villages in Raigad, supply to 820 villages has been restored and in Ratnagiri, of the 4.21 lakh consumers, 3.77 lakh have got back power supply.

MSEDCL supplies power to 2.20 crore people in the state.

“We are undertaking restoration on a war footing but it needs a lot of technical expertise. We expect the work to go on for another 10 to 12 days,” said Dinesh Waghmare, managing director, MSEDCL.



Close to 2 lakh homes, 15,000 electric poles and lakhs of trees were destroyed owing to the cyclone.

Tanmay Bhagat, a resident of Shahabaj in Raigad district, said that the family of nine have been living without power supply for seven days already. “Every time we ask officials, we are told that it will take four to five more days. It has been very difficult for us here.”

