Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Cyclone Nisarga led to damages worth ₹15 lakh in Maharashtra’s Phansad sanctuary

Cyclone Nisarga led to damages worth ₹15 lakh in Maharashtra’s Phansad sanctuary

Cyclone Nisarga has been responsible for ₹15 lakh worth damages to the Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary located across Murud and Roha talukas of Raigad district. According to the...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:21 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Cyclone Nisarga has been responsible for ₹15 lakh worth damages to the Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary located across Murud and Roha talukas of Raigad district. According to the Maharashtra forest department, on June 3 the severe cyclone damaged several rest houses after trees fell on them while rooftops of huts and entire tents, used as tourist accommodations, were blown away.

The 69.79-sq km sanctuary, located in the Western Ghats, will remain shut for tourists due to restoration work, till the end of July. With the onset of the southwest monsoon and heavy rain over the south Konkan district, restoration is currently on hold. Forest officers said June and July were busy months with high tourist footfall for trekking and birding, which is likely to affect tourism revenue for the year.

“Phansad witnessed maximum tree fall cases among any other protected area along Konkan due to the cyclone. The office headquarters building witnessed minor damages, with portions of the roof blown away, but no impact on the foundation. However, branches and barks of large trees have fallen on adjacent rest houses and huts. Tin roofs of major structures were damaged due to gusty winds,” said Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife west), Maharashtra forest department, who visited the sanctuary on Monday.

In comparison, the 12.11-sqkm Karnala Bird Sanctuary in Panvel did not sustain any major damages and minimal tree fall was reported there, said Limaye.



Though 20 forest staff were present at the sanctuary on June 3 when the cyclone made landfall, no injuries or fatalities were reported. “We have no reports yet of animals sustaining injuries either but owing to hundreds of tree fall incidents mostly for mango, ficus, ain, teak, etc, bird nests have been affected the most since this was their nesting season,” Limaye said, adding, “However, damages within a fraction of the sanctuary have been assessed so far, since most roads are blocked due to fallen trees. We will get more information in the coming days after restoration.”

Similar to the rest of the district, there has been no electricity at the sanctuary since June 3. “We have been informed that power will be restored within the next eight to 10 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby Supe village have been assisting the forest staff in mending damages to affected structures. “We have issued clear instructions for forest officers not to venture out during heavy rains due to the presence of predatory leeches that are in abundance during monsoon,” Limaye said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juvenile among two held for snatching mobile in Chandigarh
Jun 17, 2020 01:48 IST
1,048 bottles of spurious sanitiser confiscated in Ludhiana
Jun 17, 2020 01:47 IST
UN chief expresses concern about reports of violence, deaths at LAC between India, China
Jun 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Punjab State Women Commission seeks investigation report on assault on Ludhiana woman
Jun 17, 2020 01:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.