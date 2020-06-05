Sections
Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM takes stock of damage caused by cyclone

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also asked officials to file a report of the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 06:51 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased. (ANI file photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the damages caused by Cyclone Nisarga through video conferencing on Thursday.

He also asked officials to file a report of the damage caused by Cyclone Nisarga within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray, Urban Development Minister, and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Transport Minister Anil Parab, and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta were also present in the video conferencing meeting.

Noting that six persons have lost their lives due to the natural disaster, Thackeray directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.



He also ordered officials to ensure early resumption of electricity services in the Raigad district, where the uprooting of poles has led to a disruption in the power supply.

