Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF teams begin restoration work in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri

The NDRF team was seen removing tress which got uprooted by the strong winds caused by the cyclone and had fallen on roads, causing traffic jams.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:18 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Ratnagiri

A total of 43 NDRF teams were deployed in the wake of the cyclone, including 21 in Maharashtra and 16 in Gujarat. (PTI Photo)

After cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Ratnagiri yesterday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Thursday conducted restoration work at Mandangad area of the district.

A total of 43 NDRF teams were deployed in the wake of the cyclone, including 21 in Maharashtra and 16 in Gujarat. Around 40,000 people were evacuated each from both the states, along with several from Daman and Diu.

Cyclone Nisarga is now a depression over west Vidarbha region and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday.



