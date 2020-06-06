Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Cyclone Nisarga:Two NDRF officers suffer serious injuries; 7 teams deployed in Shrivardhan taluka

Cyclone Nisarga:Two NDRF officers suffer serious injuries; 7 teams deployed in Shrivardhan taluka

Two officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) suffered serious injuries during clearing work in the aftermath of Cyclone Nisarga, at two separate locations along the Konkan coast on...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:56 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

One NDRF officer’s five toes and a portion of foot were cut, while the other was injured when a pole fell on his head. (HT PHOTO)

Two officers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) suffered serious injuries during clearing work in the aftermath of Cyclone Nisarga, at two separate locations along the Konkan coast on Saturday morning.

The first case was at Shrivardhan taluka in Raigad, where Inderjeet Singh Chauhan accidentally cut all his five toes and a portion of his foot while using a mechanical tree cutter and had to be rushed to the Shrivardhan government hospital, said officers. “He was given first aid at the government hospital. The amputated portion of his foot was kept in an ice-box. The officer was then rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he reached at 5pm. A team of orthopaedic, vascular and plastic surgeons were ready there to conduct a surgery. The operation will take six hours,” said Mahesh Nalawade, deputy commandant, NDRF.

Presently, there are four NDRF teams at Shrivardhan taluka. Another two from Murud and one from Alibag were diverted for additional operations on Saturday as it is the worst affected taluka in the district.

The second incident took place in Dapoli, Ratnagiri, where an officer suffered serious injuries during road clearance duty when an electric pole fell on his head. “The officer was wearing a helmet and the impact was not directly on his head. However, due to the sudden hit, his forehead dashed against the road and he received a serious injury,” said another NDRF official requesting anonymity. “He is stable and is under constant supervision,” he added.



Following the incidents, all NDRF teams on duty were issued an advisory that read, “All the commanders and rescuers need to be more alert and vigilant while on work. Unnecessary injury while being casual or by accident need to be avoided. So all are requested and directed to be more careful and alert while performing such risky jobs.”

On March 31, seven NDRF teams had arrived in Raigad district in view of the cyclone Nisarga. Each team has 23 members. They first ensured the safe relocation and evacuation of citizens living along the coast, followed by awareness sessions, and finally post-cyclone restoration efforts.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab set to launch door-to-door campaign to screen all residents
Jun 07, 2020 00:45 IST
Hindustan Unilever donates 74,328 testing kits
Jun 07, 2020 00:45 IST
25-year-old breaks into Bollywood director’s house, arrested
Jun 07, 2020 00:43 IST
Continue wheat procurement till June 30, Hooda urges Haryana govt
Jun 07, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.