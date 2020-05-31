Cyclonic storm Nisarga to develop in Arabian Sea, IMD issues heavy rain alert

In view of a developing cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea, heavy to very heavy rain with gusty winds have been predicted for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) between Wednesday and Thursday. While the weather bureau’s national bulletin on Sunday issued a ‘red alert’ for the entire Konkan coast for June 3 and 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai on Sunday issued orange alert (be prepared for heavy to very heavy rain) for Mumbai and Thane, and a red alert (take action as there will be extremely heavy rain) for Palghar district for June 3 and 4. Rain and thundershowers (no alert) have been predicted for all three districts for Monday and Tuesday, according to IMD Mumbai’s district rainfall forecast.

Several areas in south Konkan (Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg) reported thundershowers on Sunday, while rain forecast has also been issued for central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

IMD issued a bulletin - pre-cyclone watch for south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coast - on Sunday that said a low-pressure area (weather system) over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea is very likely to concentrate into a weather depression by Monday.

“The system is likely to intensify further by Tuesday into a cyclonic storm and recurve northeastwards and reach closer to north Maharashtra, including Mumbai and surrounding areas, as well as south Gujarat coast, by Wednesday (June 3) morning,” said Sunita Devi, in-charge of cyclones at IMD.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD, said, “Isolated areas across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad can expect very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain in some areas during this period, along with high speed winds ranging from 90-100 km/h gusting to maximum 110 km/h on June 3 and 4.”

The landfall of the cyclone is yet to be declared by IMD. “We will give landfall point of the cyclone after the weather system intensifies into a depression. All necessary warnings have already been communicated to the Maharashtra and Gujarat governments,” said Mohapatra.

Warnings for the Maharashtra fishing community not to venture into sea have been in place since last Thursday. IMD said sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough over till Thursday.

Meanwhile, the suburbs recorded its highest day temperature of the season so far on Sunday at 35.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. It was 35.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday. South Mumbai recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal on Sunday. Moisture levels were high as south Mumbai recorded 84% humidity during the day and 72% during the evening while the suburbs recorded 69% and 54% during the day and evening.