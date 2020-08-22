Dadar market crowding raises fears of second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, hundreds of Mumbaiites threw caution to wind as they ignored social distancing norms and flocked Dadar market on Friday. Significantly, the G-North ward, which includes Dadar market, has the highest active Covid-19 cases (1,001) in Mumbai. The ward has reported more than 7,000 Covid cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. It was one of the major hot spots in Mumbai till June.

Dadar market, one of the oldest and biggest wholesale markets in Mumbai, was partially shut down in April, when Covid-19 cases in Mumbai had started to rise. However, the market has gradually reopened over the past few weeks as part of the state government’s plan to resume economic activities and ease lockdown curbs. Chennai had witnessed a similar situation when more than 2,000 people contracted the Covid-19 infection from a crowded market in Koyambedu in May, after which it was shut down.

While Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have plateaued over the past month, with less than 1,000 cases being reported on most days, Friday’s crowding at Dadar market has raised a red flag among health experts, who said the city could face a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the absence of stricter regulations.

“Mumbai is not Covid-free. There are still infected people among us. In such a situation, opening up markets will add to the chaos. Considering Dadar is one of the biggest markets in Mumbai, the civic body should have been more patient. Now that people are thinking that the situation is better, they are flocking the market before Ganesh Chaturthi,” said Jitendra Tandel, secretary of Rugna Kalyan Seva Samajik Sanstha, a patients’ rights organisation.

“Covid-19 is an extremely infectious disease. In 80% of the cases, its source of infection hasn’t been identified. In such a situation, the decision of the civic body to lift the lockdown in Dadar market is premature. Officers thought that due to rainfall and restrictions on local trains, people won’t flock the market,” said a senior BMC official.

BMC officials now plan to seek help from Mumbai Police to ensure there is no crowding during the 11-day Ganesotsav that begins on Saturday.

“As the market sells essential commodities of Ganesh Chaturthi, people rushed to the market from neighbouring areas. We are also in shock seeing the huge gathering. People need to be more responsible. They are not only risking their lives but also of others around them. We have no option but to seek help from police,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner in-charge of G-North.

A police officer from Dadar police station said there were no directions for people to stay indoors or shops to be shut. “In such a situation it is not possible to control the crowd like the one at Dadar flower market,” said the officer. “In Dadar alone there are more than 3,000 household Ganpatis and more than 61 sarvajanik Ganpati mandals. The market also sees a floating population, which is not possible to control. We removed hawkers from the area, but that does not guarantee crowd control.”

Health experts said it is a cause for concern and could lead to further spread of Covid-19. “This infection spreads like a chain. So, to control the pandemic, we have to cut the chain. For that we have to maintain social distancing, which is not possible in a crowded market like Dadar. This may lead to a second wave of infections,” said a city-based epidemiologist, who did not wish to be named.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC said the ward officer will pay a visit to the market and a decision will be taken accordingly. “We have already spoken to the police for their help,” he said.