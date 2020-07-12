Dahanu fishermen rescue 10 injured turtles; moved to forest dept centre for treatment

The injured turtles will be released in the sea after treatment, when weather conditions improve in August-September.

On Friday evening, a group of fishermen rescued 10 injured turtles, including hawksbill, green sea and Olive Ridley turtles, and contacted the forest department. The turtles have been taken to the turtle rescue centre in Dahanu.

Rahul Marathe, assistant conservator of forest (ACF), Dahanu, said, “We were informed by the fishermen that they rescued the turtles at Chikale village in Dahanu. All the turtles were injured. We reached the spot and took them to our centre where they are being treated. So far, we have rescued 41 injured turtles in June and July, and all of them are at our centre.”

He added that a huge number of injured turtles wash ashore due to the moderate and heavy rainfall. He said the turtles get injured while combatting high waves.

Marathe said Olive Ridley turtles, which are found along the coasts of Kelwe, Mahim, Tembhi, Shirgaon in Palghar, and Rajodi, Vasai to Zai in Dahanu, either get injured by trawlers or get entangled in fishing nets.

