Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Dahisar river overflows, floods structures at SGNP

Dahisar river overflows, floods structures at SGNP

Heavy rain led to the overflow of the Dahisar river in the northwestern suburbs on Monday and Tuesday, inundating parts of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), and causing road...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:03 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

Heavy rain led to the overflow of the Dahisar river in the northwestern suburbs on Monday and Tuesday, inundating parts of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), and causing road damage.

Areas within and along the periphery of SGNP in Borivli witnessed waterlogging with the national park office and six structures of staff quarters getting flooded.

“All structures had 1.5-foot-high water. Our staff is working on its removal. However, more flooding was witnessed along Shanti Van bridge at SGNP’s periphery, which has brought traffic to a standstill,” said Vijay Barabde, range forest officer, SGNP.

Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife-west), said, “Luckily no animals have been injured in the wild or at the animal rescue centres, and there have been minimal tree fall cases. Fortunately, an accurate forecast by the weather bureau helped us identify the risk we were facing. On Monday, all major files, electronics, and other valuables were kept at a height of five feet and above, to ensure they do not get damaged.” Last year, the park’s offices were flooded up to 3.5 feet, and important documents and computers were damaged.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 05, 2020 00:51 IST
‘Ultra heat treated milk plant to come up at Rohtak’
Aug 05, 2020 00:48 IST
Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut
Aug 05, 2020 00:57 IST
Elgar Parishad: NIA custody of Hany Babu extended till August 7
Aug 05, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.