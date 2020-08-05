Dahisar river overflows, floods structures at SGNP

Heavy rain led to the overflow of the Dahisar river in the northwestern suburbs on Monday and Tuesday, inundating parts of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), and causing road damage.

Areas within and along the periphery of SGNP in Borivli witnessed waterlogging with the national park office and six structures of staff quarters getting flooded.

“All structures had 1.5-foot-high water. Our staff is working on its removal. However, more flooding was witnessed along Shanti Van bridge at SGNP’s periphery, which has brought traffic to a standstill,” said Vijay Barabde, range forest officer, SGNP.

Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife-west), said, “Luckily no animals have been injured in the wild or at the animal rescue centres, and there have been minimal tree fall cases. Fortunately, an accurate forecast by the weather bureau helped us identify the risk we were facing. On Monday, all major files, electronics, and other valuables were kept at a height of five feet and above, to ensure they do not get damaged.” Last year, the park’s offices were flooded up to 3.5 feet, and important documents and computers were damaged.