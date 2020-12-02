Dawood Ibrahim’s 3 properties in Maharashtra auctioned for ₹1.1 crore

Two plots and a defunct petrol pump in Ratnagiri district, which were the property of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, were sold through an auction organised by the competent authority under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (Safema). The properties were bought by local Ratnagiri businessman Ravi Kate, for ₹1.10 crore, officials said.

On Tuesday, the Centre auctioned three properties in Lote village that were owned by Ibrahim. Competent authority Hari Govind Singh supervised the e-auction, which was conducted by additional commissioner, income tax, RN D’souza. Section 68F of Safema empowers the authority to attach properties of family members and relatives of a fugitive offender.

The properties include hissa number 13B admeasuring 30 gunthas and worth ₹28.6 lakh; hissa number 14B admeasuring 50 guntha and worth ₹47.6 lakh; and a structure whose depreciated value is ₹32.8 lakh. One of the plots has a defunct petrol pump, registered in the name of Dawood’s late sister, Haseena Parkar. The total reserve price for the three plots was ₹1.09 crore.

Two bidders participated in the auction, but one eventually withdrew from the bidding process. Kate won the bid for ₹1.10 crore.

Last month, on November 10, six properties belonging to Ibrahim’s family were auctioned. In April 2019, a flat in Nagpada, belonging to Parkar and admeasuring 600sqft, was auctioned for ₹1.80 crore. Prior to that, in 2018, Safema officials had auctioned Dawood’s property in Mumbai’s Pakmodia Street. The reserved price of the property was ₹79.43 lakh, and was bought by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for ₹3.51 crore.

In November 2017, SBUT had made the highest bid for the three sealed properties that belonged to Ibrahim.

Other properties owned by Ibrahim or his family include a restaurant sold for ₹4.53 crore; six flats sold for ₹3.53 crore; and a guest house that fetched the price of ₹3.52 crore.

Two flats owned by Dawood’s aide Iqbal Mirchi in Santacruz were also up for sale last month, but remained unsold for the third consecutive time. Officials said bidders may have found the value set for this property too high.