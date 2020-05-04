Sections
Home / Mumbai News / DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark

DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark

A deputy commissioner of police, the central region of Mumbai, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. A senior IPS officer confirmed the news. Meanwhile, twelve other policemen, including six police...

Updated: May 04, 2020 21:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A deputy commissioner of police, the central region of Mumbai, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. A senior IPS officer confirmed the news. Meanwhile, twelve other policemen, including six police officers, from JJ Marg police station too tested positive for the virus. Following the development, 48 policemen from JJ police station who were in touch with the 12 infected officials were sent for quarantine. On Monday evening the Mumbai Police crossed the 200 mark with a total of 211 police personnel testing positive for Covid 19. The city police contributed 50% of the cases in Maharashtra Police department, which recorded 422 cases till Monday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
May 04, 2020 20:51 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
May 04, 2020 20:01 IST

latest news

Consortium of 3 start-ups employs 5,000 migrant labourers to produce low-cost equipment
May 04, 2020 21:51 IST
Wall Street pauses after April’s surge, airline stocks fall
May 04, 2020 21:50 IST
TMC to set up 1,000-bed Covid hospital
May 04, 2020 21:41 IST
DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark
May 04, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.