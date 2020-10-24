Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Death toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai crosses 10,000-mark

Death toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai crosses 10,000-mark

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday, with 48 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total to 10,009. The case fatality rate in Mumbai i...

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Mumbai crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday, with 48 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total to 10,009. The case fatality rate in Mumbai is now 4%, down from 5.5% in August. However, Maharashtra’s case fatality ratio is presently at 2.6%.

Mumbai’s deaths comprise 22% of the total deaths in Maharashtra.

The city on Friday recorded 1,470 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 248,802. There are now 17,667 active Covid cases in the city.

Of the 48 Covid deaths reported on Friday, 36 victims had comorbidities; 37 were men, and 11 were women. Two deaths were of patients below the age of 40; 12 were between 40 to 60 years, and 34 deaths were of those above 60 years of age.

The recovery rate in the city is 88%, and the growth rate of Covid-19 cases is 0.60%. The doubling rate in Mumbai is 115 days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
Oct 23, 2020 23:22 IST
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
Oct 23, 2020 23:01 IST
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
Oct 23, 2020 23:34 IST

latest news

‘Extremely sorry state’: Court after Goa says no lab to test seized narcotics
Oct 24, 2020 00:15 IST
Price of onions skyrockets due to supply crunch
Oct 24, 2020 00:15 IST
Maharashtra breaches 43,000-mark of Covid-19 deaths; less than 10,000 cases for sixth consecutive day
Oct 24, 2020 00:13 IST
Fire at south Mumbai mall under control after 18 hours
Oct 24, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.