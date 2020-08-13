Decision on relief for high power bills in next meeting: Shinde

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the decision on giving relief to consumers who received inflated electricity bills during lockdown will be taken in the next cabinet meeting. The state government has already approached the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on the issue and a relief of 20%-30% is expected to be announced soon.

Shinde, who spoke about inflated bills, requested the state cabinet for a speedy decision over the issue saying that people’s sentiments on the issue were high, and immediate relief needed to be extended. Energy minister Nitin Raut said his department is working on the solution.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had, two weeks ago, held a meeting with officials from various departments over the issue.