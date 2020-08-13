Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Decision on relief for high power bills in next meeting: Shinde

Decision on relief for high power bills in next meeting: Shinde

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the decision on giving relief to consumers who received inflated electricity bills during lockdown will be taken in...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the decision on giving relief to consumers who received inflated electricity bills during lockdown will be taken in the next cabinet meeting. The state government has already approached the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on the issue and a relief of 20%-30% is expected to be announced soon.

Shinde, who spoke about inflated bills, requested the state cabinet for a speedy decision over the issue saying that people’s sentiments on the issue were high, and immediate relief needed to be extended. Energy minister Nitin Raut said his department is working on the solution.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had, two weeks ago, held a meeting with officials from various departments over the issue.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not begging from Punjab, demanding only rightful space in assembly building: Haryana speaker
Aug 13, 2020 00:57 IST
Highest single-day spike of 39 Covid-19 deaths in Punjab
Aug 13, 2020 00:54 IST
Maha’s foster care scheme: Take care of kids for 1-3 yrs
Aug 13, 2020 00:52 IST
Pawar calls Parth immature for demanding CBI probe in Rajput case
Aug 13, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.