Decision to allow all to travel on Mumbai local trains very soon, says Maharashtra minister

The state government may decide to allow all commuters on Mumbai’s local trains in the next few days. State’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar on...

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The state government may decide to allow all commuters on Mumbai’s local trains in the next few days. State’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday tweeted, “We have held discussions with various stakeholders. Mumbaikars will get relief on this very soon.” His tweet was in response to a tweet by a commuter.

Mumbai’s local trains, used by around 8 million people daily pre-Covid-19, were suspended on March 23 after the state went into a lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

Some services, however, resumed on July 15, with the state allowing only essential services workers, differently abled people and cancer patients to use the trains. On October 21, the government even let all women board the trains during non-peak hours. The Central Railway currently operates 706 daily services, while the Western Railway runs 700 services as against their regular of 1,774 and 1,367 respectively.

