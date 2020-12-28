Declare timetable, paper pattern for SSC, HSC exams, say Maharashtra teachers

Teachers groups across the state have demanded the Maharashtra education department to give them more clarity on conducting SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) examinations which are likely to take plan in May-June 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown.

In a letter addressed to the department on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) teachers’ cell said that there was a lot of uncertainty around the board exams. “The process for form filling has begun for Class 10 and 12 students, but there is no clarity on conducting exams. The department has neither announced tentative dates for the exams nor has it released details on the paper pattern to be followed. We hope that the paper pattern is not changed because that might lead to unnecessary confusion amongst students,” said Anil Bornare of the BJP Teachers’ Cell.

Over the last few days, several parents and schools have been writing to the department requesting officials for clarity about the board exams. With a 25% reduction in syllabus across classes, schools said they are unsure about the paper pattern. A senior official from the state board said that the paper pattern is unlikely to be changed. “The syllabus and the paper pattern for Class 10 and 12 have undergone changes in recent years, and it is not expected to change this year,” said the official.

In early November, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that exams for SSC and HSC are unlikely before May due to the prevailing pandemic conditions in the state.