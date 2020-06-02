Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclonic storm, IMD officially declares it Cyclone Nisarga

Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclonic storm, IMD officially declares it Cyclone Nisarga

Scientists said that Nisarga could inundate low-lying areas especially in cities like Mumbai and cause structural damage from falling trees and power poles.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday declared Nisarga as a cyclonic storm. It said that the tropical storm which started as a low-pressure area, turned into a cyclone on Tuesday afternoon.

It had earlier said that Nisarga will turn into a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30 pm on June 2.

The storm is currently packing in winds upto 90-100 kmph. The wind speed is expected to be 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph when it nears landfall. Scientists said that Nisarga could inundate low-lying areas especially in cities like Mumbai and cause structural damage from falling trees and power poles. This has raised concern over how the city, already strained for healthcare resources on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, will cope.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga approaches Maharashtra amid health crisis



The weather department has advised fishermen to not venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during next 48 hours.



Alert has been sounded in Mumbai, its suburban districts, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in view of Nisarga. The IMD on Monday issued a red alert for these districts for June 3 and 4. A red alert - which indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rain of more than 204.5 mm - is a warning for residents to take action and keep safe from adverse impact.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall very close to Alibag, 94 km south of Mumbai, on the afternoon of June 3.

“The landfall location will be very close to Alibag but extensive damage can be expected in Mumbai also,” said Sunita Devi, in-charge of cyclones at IMD.

Also read: Cyclone Nisarga will make landfall close to Alibag; parts of Mumbai likely to be inundated

The cyclone is likely to cross the north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3.

The storm surge is expected to be one to two metres above the astronomical tide and is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts at the time of landfall. It is also expected to be about 0.5 to one metre above the astronomical tide and likely to inundate low-lying areas of Ratnagiri district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China to construct 1,124-megawatt power project in Pok under CPEC
Jun 02, 2020 15:32 IST
Retailers conflicted over how to get rid of mountain of unsold stock
Jun 02, 2020 15:31 IST
Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life, says Sutherland
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.