Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclonic storm, IMD officially declares it Cyclone Nisarga

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday declared Nisarga as a cyclonic storm. It said that the tropical storm which started as a low-pressure area, turned into a cyclone on Tuesday afternoon.

It had earlier said that Nisarga will turn into a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30 pm on June 2.

The storm is currently packing in winds upto 90-100 kmph. The wind speed is expected to be 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph when it nears landfall. Scientists said that Nisarga could inundate low-lying areas especially in cities like Mumbai and cause structural damage from falling trees and power poles. This has raised concern over how the city, already strained for healthcare resources on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, will cope.

The weather department has advised fishermen to not venture into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during next 48 hours.

Alert has been sounded in Mumbai, its suburban districts, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in view of Nisarga. The IMD on Monday issued a red alert for these districts for June 3 and 4. A red alert - which indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rain of more than 204.5 mm - is a warning for residents to take action and keep safe from adverse impact.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall very close to Alibag, 94 km south of Mumbai, on the afternoon of June 3.

“The landfall location will be very close to Alibag but extensive damage can be expected in Mumbai also,” said Sunita Devi, in-charge of cyclones at IMD.

The cyclone is likely to cross the north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar (Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3.

The storm surge is expected to be one to two metres above the astronomical tide and is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts at the time of landfall. It is also expected to be about 0.5 to one metre above the astronomical tide and likely to inundate low-lying areas of Ratnagiri district.