Demand for office spaces to go down as work from home becomes the norm

A pan-India report to understand the impact of Covid-19 on cities and mobility has revealed that there will be a significant reduction in demand for commercial real estate and office spaces post-lockdown as companies may encourage employees to continue working from home.

Of the respondents, who include business leaders, policymakers, researchers and academicians, 60% felt the demand for office space would reduce post-lockdown.

According to the report, ‘Project Impact: Impact of Covid-19 on Cities and Mobility’, which surveyed more than 350 decision-makers and experts across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, etc, 89% respondents said that going forward, the ‘work-from-home’ concept would have greater acceptance; 79% said that office sizes would reduce, while 49% said that people would prefer bigger houses if work from home becomes a norm.

The survey was conducted between June and July via questionnaire and interviews by Cities Forum, a global organisation looking into urban issues; the Gujarat-based CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CDRF); a German development agency, and Ideal Management Consultants. The organisations had previously released a similar global report based on a survey of industry leaders across 45 countries in June 2020.

Shailendra Kaushik, co-founder, Cities Forum, said, “This is an opportunity for smaller cities to grow, as people would prefer living in smaller cities with larger tenement sizes, in the post-lockdown scenario.”

DS Mishra, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, who has been quoted in the report, said, “Covid-19 pandemic has engulfed the entire world, adversely impacting lives and livelihoods of citizens. It has severely stressed the urban systems, including healthcare infrastructure. However, this pandemic has given us an opportunity to rethink the way we live, work, shop, study, socialise, travel or pursue any other activity.”

According to the survey, 88% of the respondents said that cities need to invest more in cycling and walking infrastructure. The organizing institutions hope this research helps to drive policy decisions.

An overwhelming majority also feel that there will be a drastic decrease in public transport trips in cities. Additionally, 93% said that public hygiene needs to be given more importance, followed by frequency and flexible routes, to make public transport more reliable. The majority of respondents said that there would be an increase in cycling, walking and usage of personal vehicles considering the safety factor.