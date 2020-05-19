Despite DGCA advisory, some airlines resume online bookings for June

Despite aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) telling airlines that they will be told about commencing online bookings, most of the Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir, have resumed accepting online bookings for both domestic and international travel for June.

However, low-cost carrier SpiceJet has closed its online bookings till mid-June while online bookings for AirAsia are closed for the coming month. A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “Our international bookings are closed till June 15, 2020.”

After checking that online bookings were available for passengers, HT contacted IndiGo, Vistara and GoAir, but they did not comment on their online bookings for national and international travel.

DGCA chief Arun Kumar said, “Airlines are doing it at their risk and cost. However, they have to comply with DGCA CAR (civil aviation requirements) on refund, cancellation etc, failing which they will face strict action.”

A source from one of the leading airlines said, “The DGCA circular asked airlines to keep bookings closed until further notice. However, it is not possible to keep them closed indefinitely. Hence, majority of the airlines have resumed their online bookings for travels starting June 1, 2020.”

Warning travellers, Sudhakara Reddy, president of Air Passengers Association of India (APAI), tweeted, “We understand 6E, SpiceJet, GoAir have started taking bookings for international flights imagining that flights will operate from 1st June. Pl don’t fall for it. Ur money will become a credit shell, instead keep it safe at home. (sic)”

“Under the immense pressure of Covid-19 and with no support from the government in terms of direct liquidity infusion for airlines, it is certain that many carriers will seize to exist by the time the aviation sector returns to regular levels. All the airlines are on the brink of breakdown and are looking for ways to manage their cash flows,” said an airline source.

“Some cash-strapped airlines have resumed international bookings for the month of June to gather some cash from customers, which shall help them to survive the recovery period. Government and DGCA so far have not given any directives to airlines to begin international bookings. The confidence of passenger and travel agents is shaken due to earlier refunds which are stuck. There is a limit to block funds. Unless the government comes with clear guidelines that in June airlines will fly and in case of cancellations refunds will be given, there will hardly be any taker for these tickets,” said Nishant Patti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.com.