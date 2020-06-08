Despite government order, labs refuse to test high-risk contacts of patients

Despite an order from the health ministry and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) directing asymptomatic, high-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients should tested for the infection, municipal and private diagnostic laboratories are refusing to do so. In some cases, laboratories also refused to test people with comorbidity. Meanwhile, BMC has decided to restart home collection of samples from high-risk contacts.

In Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s revised testing protocol from May 18, it says, “Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case to be tested once between day five and day 10 of coming into contact.” This was reiterated by BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal in end-May. On Monday, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We will start home collection of samples of only high-risk contacts, so that they don’t infect others by going outside to give their samples.”

Over June 6 and 7, HT called up BMC’s helpline (1916) and private laboratories, claiming to be a high-risk contact. All of them refused to conduct the test for Covid-19.

The helpline directed HT to private laboratories. “Until we get the circular or direct instruction, we can’t do the test,” said an assistant on the helpline. Following this, HT called seven private labs, all of whom refused to do the test. Some claimed private labs aren’t “allowed” to test asymptomatic and asked HT to approach BMC. One lab asked for a prescription for the test even though this is not required.

On June 1, a 49-year-old man from Borivli succumbed to Covid-19 at civic-run Bhagwati Hospital. He is survived by his 46-year-old wife, who is a cancer survivor, and their 22-year-old son. While she has been shifted to a Covid care centre (CCC-1), their son says BMC has refused to test her for Covid-19 even though she was exposed to the virus for six days. Her son says she’s complained of tiredness, but has not shown any symptoms so far. Cancer survivors are more vulnerable to infection due to their weakened immune system. “If she has the virus, they can start the treatment earlier, but the health officers are refusing [to do a swab test],” said Aniketh Salve, the son.

In another case, the family of a 72-year-old man from Ghatkopar, who died of Covid-19 on June 3 at Rajawadi hospital, has been to get his 65-year old, diabetic wife tested for the virus.

“When BMC refused, we called private laboratories which asked for a prescription. Now doctors are refusing to prescribe a test to an asymptomatic patient as it is against the rule and they can lose their license,” said a relative.

On the issue of prescriptions to test for Covid-19, Kakani said, “A circular has been issued on this matter. With the submission of declaration forms, any high-risk contact of an asymptomatic patient can undergo the test. There is no need for a doctor’s prescription.”

However, private labs have pointed out that it is not possible for them to verify someone’s claims of being a high-risk contact. “We don’t have the mechanism to cross-check if the person falls into the category of high-risk. And if mistakenly, we test anyone on such misinformation, BMC holds us responsible,” said a senior officer from a private lab.

Last month, show-cause notices were issued to private labs Thyrocare and Metropolis for allegedly testing asymptomatic patients who were not high-risk contacts. BMC has since allowed the labs to resume testing for Covid-19.