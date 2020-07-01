Despite increase in services, no social distancing in Mumbai’s local trains

Sections
Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As the number of passengers travelling by suburban trains increased significantly on Wednesday following new directives by the Centre, maintaining social distancing inside train compartments has become a challenge to the railway administration.

Central Railway (CR) recorded nearly 80,000 commuters travelling by local trains on Wednesday, whereas the count for Western Railway (WR) was around 94,000.

On Tuesday night, the railway ministry had approved the operation of additional local trains on CR and WR lines.

CR introduced 150 new local train services, including those on the harbour line, while WR started operating 148 new services on Wednesday. Employees working in nationalised banks, central government offices, defence, income tax, and customs have also been permitted to travel by local trains.



Despite the increase in services, passengers took to social media to complain that no proper social distancing was followed inside train compartments. “Condition of 1st DRD-VR emu at today’s morning, no social distancing as their is no local for next 1 hour, authorities should think on it & increase services in the morning peak at least instead of non peak,” tweeted @himanshuyv, alongside a video of the crowded train.

A railway passenger association has written to the chief minister’s office (CMO) asking for the implementation of staggering office timings to reduce overcrowding.

“Staggered office timings will reduce the burden on public transport during peak hours. Banks in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region should be directed to open their counters at 9am. Similarly, state government offices and BMC should open at 10.30am. Corporate offices should start operating from 11.30am and 12.30pm,” stated the letter sent by Manohar Shelar, chairman, Upnagariya Railway Pravasi Sangh.

