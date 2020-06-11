Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Despite price cap, private hsopitals continue to overcharge Covid patients

Despite price cap, private hsopitals continue to overcharge Covid patients

While complaints continue to come in against private hospitals who are overcharging patients for Covid-19 treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tasked five...

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:13 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

While complaints continue to come in against private hospitals who are overcharging patients for Covid-19 treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tasked five bureaucrats with ensuring beds in private hospitals are made available to Covid-19 patients.

On May 21, the state capped the treatment price for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals. The charges for a bed in isolation ward cannot be more than Rs 4,000 a day. The maximum charge for treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) is ₹7,500 a day, and for those on ventilators, the charge is capped at ₹9,000 a day. These amounts include drugs, doctor’s consultation fees, nursing, food and bed charges, but exclude tests for Covid-19, personal protective equipment (PPE), the cost of expensive drugs like Tocilizumab, and certain scans.

Despite this, some private hospitals are continuing to charge patients over ₹50,000 a day. One of the reasons for the inflated prices is that hospitals are ignoring the state’s guidelines and continuing to charge more than 10% of the net procurement cost for items like PPE, pacemakers, stents, catheters and medical implants.

After 31-year-old homeopathic doctor Dr Mithlesh Singh succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, his family was given a bill of ₹6,28,000 for 12 days of treatment. He had been admitted to KJ Somaiya Hospital on May 28 and was immediately kept under ventilation. Despite repeated calls and messages, Dr VA Sabnis, dean of the hospital, did not respond.



On June 2, 36-year-old Asma Anwar Shaikh was admitted to MH Saboo Siddique Maternity and General Hospital at around 4pm. On June 3, approximately 19 hours after admission, she was declared dead. Shaikh’s family was charged ₹45,000. The charges in the hospital bill included Rs 4,000 for “disposable Covid”; ₹12,000 for “disposal kit”; ₹3,000 for disposable masks. In addition to charging ₹7,500 for a bed in ICU, the hospital charged ₹3,000 for the ventilator, ₹3,010 for oxygen and ₹3,000 for intubation.

Dr Nazir, administration head of the hospital, said, “We have charged the patient according to protocol. We can’t pay the money for disposable items from our pockets.”

Activist Jitendra Tandel of Rugna Kalyan Seva Samajik Sanstha, who has filed a complaint to the state health department about overcharging at private hospitals, said that there was a need for a protocol to monitor hospitals that are violating rules of the Epidemic Diseases Act. “The state health minister announced patients will be provided treatment free of cost, but it hasn’t been implemented yet,” he added.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, chief executive officer of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, said, “We are planning to start a helpline number for people to register complaints if they are charged more than the capped amount.” Shinde also said, “At present, district collectors are given the responsibility to hear complaints about overcharging at private hospitals.”

Meanwhile, responding to complaints about the unavailability of beds at private hospitals, BMC commissioner IS Chahal has assigned five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers with the task of ensuring private hospitals make beds available to Covid-19 patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India-China sea voyage in PMO panel’s pitch for reforms in heritage management
Jun 11, 2020 01:09 IST
‘Schools will now be technology-driven’
Jun 11, 2020 00:54 IST
Online classes: ‘We need to adapt to the situation’
Jun 11, 2020 00:53 IST
‘Online teaching has proven to be a blessing in these trying times’
Jun 11, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.