Developer’s murder in Juhu: 29-year-old attacker arrested

The Mumbai crime branch arrested 29-year-old Nadim Naushad Shaikh, the assailant who killed 55-year-old real estate developer and chairman of Al Sofi Group, Abdul Munaf Shaikh, in Juhu, on Wednesday from a slum pocket in Govandi. Following the arrest of Nadim, the case was transferred to the Mumbai crime branch.

The victim, Shaikh was walking towards a mosque at around 6am on Monday morning to offer prayers when Nadim attacked the builder from behind, slit his throat and stabbed him multiple times with a chopper.

Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police (detection) said, “We found Nadim’s whereabouts through our informants and a team was formed. We arrested him from Govandi.” Nadim during interrogation has confessed of being offered ₹5 lakh to kill Shaikh.

Crime branch officers said that Nadim was hiding in a ground plus two structure in the Shivaji Nagar slum in Govandi. “Nadim was playing carrom when a constable of ours walked into the second floor of the house. The moment he saw the constable, he jumped off from the window and ran on the rooftop of the houses in the slum,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Mahesh Desai, a senior police inspector who was leading the investigation, had formed a team of police inspector Sanjeev Gavade and assistant police inspector Vijay Ambawde who were standing outside the house with their staff.

The moment they saw the accused run, the team started chasing the accused. Nadim after running through the rooftop of at least 20 houses reached a dead end and was then arrested.

Nadim during preliminary questioning has revealed that he was arrested in a murder case at Vikhroli in 2014, and had been released on bail in 2018. After his release, he had started his own scrap business in Govandi.

Four months ago, he got in touch with Abdul Rehman Abdul Latif Shaikh alias Sonu, who was arrested by Juhu police yesterday in the murder case. “Nadim was looking for a job and Sonu helped him get a job as an office boy. Three months ago, Sonu called him and offered him ₹5 lakh to kill Shaikh,” said a police inspector, requesting anonymity.

Nadim agreed to Sonu’s offer. “Nadim and Sonu followed him on six to seven occasion in the morning. On Monday, Nadim took his employer’ bike to reach the spot alone and at around 6am he stabbed him to death,” added the officer.

Crime branch sources said the conspiracy to kill Abdul Munaf Shaikh could have a larger plot with other elements being involved in the murder apart from Sonu. “We are investigating the possibility of the involvement of ganglords of a 6-acre slum pocket in Andheri which Abdul Munaf Shaikh was supposed to redevelop,” said a senior police officer.