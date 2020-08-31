Sections
DGCA extends suspension of international flight operations till September 30

DGCA extends suspension of international flight operations till September 30

The regulator, however, stated that it may allow international scheduled flights on selected routes on case-to case-basis

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 14:09 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

DGCA had first issued a circular suspending both international and domestic flights on March 26 when the nationwide lockdown was announced in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19. (HT Photo)

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday announced its decision to extend the suspension of international flight operations till September 30.

The circular, dated August 31, stated that travel and visa restrictions have been further extended. The circular read, “...scheduled international commercial passenger services to/ from India till 2359hrs of 30th September. This shall not apply to international all- cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.”

The regulator, however, stated that it may allow international scheduled flights on selected routes on case-to case-basis.

DGCA had first issued a circular suspending both international and domestic flights on March 26 when the nationwide lockdown was announced in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19. After two months of a complete ban on flights, India resumed its flight operations on May 25. While domestic travel has been allowed, international flights are operational only under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded overseas. As part of easing lockdown restrictions, the government also set up air bubble arrangements with select countries to provide regulated, safe and restricted international travel.



