DGCA seeks report from IndiGo for violating social distancing norms on a flight with Kangana Ranaut aboard

Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus security detail by the MHA , did not speak to any mediaperson on board the flight

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Security personnel accompany Kangna Ranaut at Chandigarh International Airport on September 9. (HT Photo)

The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has sought a report from budget carrier IndiGo on alleged violation of safety and social distancing norms related to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic by mediapersons on board a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight, where actor Kangana Ranaut was one of the passengers, on September 9.

The IndiGo flight, 6E 264, which took off from Chandigarh on its scheduled time at around 12 noon, landed in Mumbai at around 2.15 pm on September 9.

The flight had Ranaut on board, along with her sister, Rangoli, who has been in the news over the past few days after she had an argument with one of the members of Parliament (MPs) on social media.

A few media persons were on the same flight to cover Ranaut’s movement.



Ranaut has been at the centre of a controversy with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, comprising allies Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe.

Ranaut, who has been provided Y+ security detail by the Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) following her request, did not speak to any media person on board the flight.

However, the media persons allegedly violated social distancing norms as they kept on leaving their seats during the flight in a bid to get up, close and personal with Ranaut.

An airline official said, “The cabin crew kept on requesting the media persons on board the flight to remain seated. The pilot also announced not to use their camera phones or shoot on board. However, they refused to obey.”

Arun Kumar, director-general, DGCA, said, “We have asked the airline to submit the report about the situation during the flight and the safety and social distancing norms violated by a few passengers. The report is expected soon.”

Responding, IndiGo said, “We have given our statement to DGCA regarding the matter pertaining to flight 6E 264 from Chandigarh to Mumbai, on September 9, 2020. We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain, followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report. We are committed to providing a safe, hassle-free experience to our passengers.”

