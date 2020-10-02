Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Dharavi, Bandra areas of Mumbai to face cut in water supply on Monday and Tuesday

Dharavi, Bandra areas of Mumbai to face cut in water supply on Monday and Tuesday

Parts of Dharavi and Bandra (East) is likely to face no water supply or 50% water supply, depending on the area, between Monday and Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal...

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:30 IST

By Eeshanpriya M S,

Parts of Dharavi and Bandra (East) is likely to face no water supply or 50% water supply, depending on the area, between Monday and Tuesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will repair leakages on a 48-inch stub main water line near Bandra Cabin. The repair work will be undertaken between 12noon on Monday and 12noon on Tuesday.

While areas of Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road, AKG Nagar, Dilip Kadam Marg, Kumbharwada, Sant Gorakumbhar Marg in Dharavi will receive 50% less water supply on Monday evening between 4pm and 9 pm; areas of Jasmine Mill Road in Dharavi and Matunga Labour Camp will not receive any water between 4am and 12 noon on Tuesday. Bandra Railway Terminal and Bandra Railway Colony water supply zone will not receive any water for 24 hours between 12noon on Monday and 12noon on Tuesday; and areas of Navpada, Behram Pada, Nirmal Nagar, Shantillal Compound, Kalanagar, Golibar Road, and Bandra-Kurla Complex will receive low-pressure water supply on Tuesday morning.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 22:48 IST
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Chadha’s stolen laptop recovered, 2 arrested
Oct 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Chandigarh admn to streamline Covid-19 hospitalisation process
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
Auto lifters ‘rent out’ bikes to snatchers to evade cops; racket busted, 14 arrested
Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST
Street vendors want curbs on weekly markets lifted, write to L-G
Oct 02, 2020 23:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.