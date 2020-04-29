Dharavi reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally 344

Sections
Dharavi, considered as the biggest slum in Asia, has so far reported 18 deaths.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Mumbai Fire brigade officials Sanitise the area using sodium hypochlorite solution during nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 Coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Mumbai’s biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 344, a BMC official said.

Dharavi, considered as the biggest slum in Asia, has so far reported 18 deaths, he said.

“New cases were reported from 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Matunga Labour camp, Koliwada, Kuttiwadi, Dhorwada, Transit Camp, and Kunchi Kurve Nagar localities in Dharavi,” he said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has so far medically screened 70,000 people in Dharavi.



