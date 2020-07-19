Sections
Mumbai News / Dharavi reports 36 new Covid-19 cases

As per the BMC, Dharavi currently has 143 active cases and 2,088 people have been cured/discharged.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:48 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Health worker and doctor conduct thermal screening and pulse test of a resident at Dharavi during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

A total of 36 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area here on Sunday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This takes the total number of cases in Asia’s biggest slum to 2,480.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Maharashtra is the worst affected state by the Covid-19 pandemic, with 3,00,937 cases reported so far.



