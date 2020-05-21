Sections
Dharavi's death rate rise to 4.1% from 3% in two weeks

Dharavi’s death rate rise to 4.1% from 3% in two weeks

The mortality rate due to Covid-19 in Dharavi has increased to 4.1% from 3% in the last two weeks. The death toll at Asia’s largest slum rose to 56 on Wednesday from 20 on May 5. On...

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:13 IST

By Shrinivas Deshpande,

The mortality rate due to Covid-19 in Dharavi has increased to 4.1% from 3% in the last two weeks. The death toll at Asia’s largest slum rose to 56 on Wednesday from 20 on May 5.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,372 new Covid- positive cases with 41 fatalities, taking the city’s total to 24,118 with 841 deaths.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said to bring down the mortality rate, people need to take extra care of senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to catch the infection than others.

As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Dharavi recorded 665 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths with 3% mortality rate on May 5. The rate increased to 4.1% on May 19 with 1,353 positive cases and 56 deaths.



An analysis of data shows that the Covid-19 death rate in Dharavi is higher than Mumbai (3.51%), Maharashtra (3.56%) and the national average (3.13%).

“Our mortality rate is much lower as compared to other BMC wards. We have started to screen senior citizens to identify them at an early stage so that they can get special attention. This will help us to reduce the mortality rate,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G north ward.

On Wednesday, Dharavi recorded 25 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 1,378 with 56 fatalities. Civic officials informed that, till date total 525 patients have been discharged from Dharavi. Recovery rate of patients at the slum stood at 39%.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal had conducted a Covid review meeting via video conference on Wednesday with all ward officers and instructed them to keep at least 100 normal and 10 ICU beds ready in each ward as a precautionary measure. He also instructed them to set up a war room at ward level and asked them to appoint community leaders with on-ground knowledge to help officials trace cases. The war rooms will also smoothen the process of distribution of food packets and ration.

The civic chief also asked all private nursing homes to remain open for the treatment of non-Covid patients.

The commissioner also instructed to focus on institutional quarantine of patients.

Meanwhile, an employee working in the technical team of a Marathi news channel died at SevenHills hospital on Wednesday. He was tested Covid-19 positive last week. This was the first death of a media employee in the city due to the novel coronavirus disease.

