Dharavi sees 1,145 cases; 4 lakh screened

Within a span of 35 days since Dharavi recorded its first case on April 1, around four lakh out of about eight lakh residents in Dharavi were screened for the symptoms of Covid-19 till Thursday by teams of 24 health practitioners, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Following the screening, about 31,725 residents were directed to remain under home quarantine and 5,857 were put in institutional quarantine. On Friday, Dharavi recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases taking the total tally to 1,145. At least 53 people have succumbed to the disease in Dharavi so far.

Under the door-to-door screening method, around 47,500 people screened in high-risk zones. Out of which, 2,000 suspected cases were identified and 600 had undergone tests. Under the focus area method, BMC ensured the supply of food, groceries and medicine inside the high-risk zones to restrict the movement .

However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that home quarantine will increase the corona cases to 10,000. “Dharavi has 38,643 high-risk persons. Out of which 31,725 kept as home quarantine in 120 sqft rooms where eight to10 people stay together and use public toilets which will result in 10,000 more positive cases,” he said.

Refuting to these allegations, Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G-North Ward said, “ Around 31,725 people were identified as low-risk contacts and hence they were advised home quarantine. However, 5,857 high-risk contacts were kept in institutional quarantine centres so there is no need to worry.” Meanwhile, BMC is conducting a special drive to disinfect toilets.