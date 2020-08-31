Digitalisation of lower courts in Mumbai a distant dream; lockdown adds to existing woes

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-enforced lockdown, in place for over five months now, has brought to the fore the digitalisation, or lack of it, woes of an overburdened and slow judicial system, exemplified by the close to 570,000 cases pending before Mumbai’s magistrate and sessions courts.

There are 73 magistrate courts spread across 14 centres in the city and 80 sessions courts, the functioning of which have been thrown into a tizzy by the lockdown owing to little or no infrastructure.

According to the national judicial data grid, there are 459,671 pending cases before the city’s magistrate courts (which conduct trials for cases where the punishment is less than 10 years) and 108,978 such cases before the sessions courts. The state of affairs is despite the numerous efforts made by the Bombay high court (HC) and the Bar Council of Maharashtra (BCM), including moving towards e-filing of applications. However, the project could not succeed for various reasons, one of them being the want of proper infrastructure.

In its advisory issued on March 14, before the national lockdown was announced, the HC insisted that the court can record evidence of witnesses through video-conferencing and emphasised on the use of the digital platform. However, hearing through video-conferencing could hardly work in practice for trials. “Of the 80 sessions courts in the city, hardly 10 are functional at a time, that too in restricted hours. And these courts are again required to take up cases of remand under special acts, anticipatory and regular bail applications. Trials in such circumstances become tough to conduct,” said a senior lawyer, requesting anonymity.

The few courts, which have video-conferencing facilities, face different challenges. “How can I confront the witness with a document? How can I get a signature identified? What if the witness doesn’t have a proper phone or a facility to come on video-conferencing? How will the witness produce original records before the court? These are practical difficulties,” said a prosecutor, on the condition of anonymity. In one such case where a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was recording a deposition of a school principal to establish the age of a survivor, who was sexually assaulted by her cousins, the principal could not produce the original record as the school was not open, which affected the prosecution’s case, said the prosecutor. While there was inconsistency in the statement of the survivor, the accused were acquitted by the court last month. “Our law requires the prosecution to follow several mandatory procedures, which lawyers claimed are not practically possible for conducting trials through video conferencing. Due to practical difficulties, the trials in all pending cases are stopped till the court resumes physical hearing of cases. The courts are presently hearing only urgent applications,” said the prosecutor.

Further, to limit the footfall in the courts and to facilitate lawyers, the courts began to encourage lawyers to submit their application through the web portal of e-courts. In order to file a copy through web portal, the lawyer first has to register himself and fill a form on the portal. Later, he needs to upload the scanned copy of the application on the portal. After uploading the documents, the system would notify him about the next hearing date in 48 hours.

Sources in the HC, who are looking after the functioning of the web portal, claimed that the department has held several seminars and webinars to guide lawyers and encourage them for maximum use of e-portal during the lockdown. But lawyers, however, cite several difficulties. “I tried to file a bail application through the e-portal. It didn’t work. The portal requires me to first register and fill up all my details. Even after several efforts I could not even register on the portal. I sought help from the expert in the IT department of the court, but they, too, could not help,” said Pradeep Shetty, a a lawyer practicing criminal law in magistrate courts at Andheri, Bandra, Borivli.

Lawyers are in a state of confusion over the system. Dilip Gondecha, president of Bar Association of Esplanade court, said, “The option of e-filing or hearing through digital platform is not possible in lower court as there is no infrastructure. Even after filing applications on web portal, a lawyer is required to submit physical copies in the court. In such a situation, what is the use of submitting copies through a web portal.”

Jaiprakash Bagoria, president of Bar Association of Bandra centre, said, “Not all lawyers have proper offices or facilities to file applications through an e-portal. There were several seminars and webinars arranged by the bar council and high court to guide lawyers about the use of e-portals. But it cannot work for the lower court in such a short span. There is a need to set up a centre or a booth to help lawyers resolve their issues, while trying to submit documents on web portals.” The lawyers have raised several grievances about the present operating system of the court. “We lack infrastructure to implement something like this on a larger level,” Bagoria said.

“A change cannot come over night. This will happen in future, but it will take at least five to ten years. No one as far as I know could use e-portals from our centre. There are several technical glitches, while operating through web portals and it will take time to develop,” said Brijesh Avichal, president, Bar Association of Girgon centre. Avichal said that for proper functioning of courts, physical hearing has to resume. “We don’t have a system for every procedure and court work to be done through digital platforms,” Avichal added.

Even as the lawyers face such practical difficulties, the BCM is now making efforts to take the concept of digitalisation ahead. “The present situation has opened our eyes. We are now preparing for the future. We are looking forward in setting up centres in bar rooms across the state to facilitate e-filing. But this could happen only once things become normal. We are also looking forward to collaborate with companies to provide laptops to lawyers at concession rate so that we can focus more on digitalisation in coming future,” said Subhash Gatge, president, Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.

Both the registrar-general of the HC and principal secretary (law and judiciary) were unavailable for comment.

State of city’s courts

73 magistrate courts in 14 centres across the city

459,671 cases pending

80 sessions courts at Kala Ghoda and Goregaon

108,978 cases pending