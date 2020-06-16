Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Direct airlines to provide cash refund to passengers’

‘Direct airlines to provide cash refund to passengers’

Former chief minister and member of legislative Assembly Prithviraj Chavan and member of Rajya Sabha from the Shiv Sena Anil Desai have written to aviation minister Hardeep Singh...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:37 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

Former chief minister and member of legislative Assembly Prithviraj Chavan and member of Rajya Sabha from the Shiv Sena Anil Desai have written to aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to clarify the ministry’s stand on passengers who could not fly due to the nationwide lockdown. The letter also seeks Puri to direct airlines to provide a cash refund to passengers who had booked their tickets before March 25 for travel dates during the lockdown.

Chavan in his letter dated June 14, requested clarification on refund policies and to direct airlines to prevent abuse of consumer rights and provide a choice of cash refunds with settlement in a specific time period. His letter read, “Indian consumers who had to cancel their flight tickets after announcement of the lockdown are entitled to receive cash refunds.”

Citing the Consumer Protection Act, Chavan added, “The contract between the airlines and the consumers gives the right to consumers to seek cash refund. Many airlines, including Air India, are not honouring this contract and are compelling passengers to accept vouchers...not all consumers are willing to accept a voucher for future travel.”

On similar lines, Desai in a separate letter dated June 10, stated that passengers who booked their air tickets before March 25 for their travel have not been covered. His letter read, “The idea that air travel is only for the economically well-off is outdated and no longer holds true. Consumers from all strata of society now use air travel and with the imposition of the travel ban have suffered undue hardships for no fault of their own.”



Pointing out the directives issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to member states after consumer rights organisation Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) sought their intervention in bringing about uniform regulations in the issue, Desai asked the government to direct airlines to design voluntary satisfactory voucher schemes for those who are frequent fliers and are not seeking refunds on their cancelled tickets.

He also asked the minister to ensure a transparent process for confirmation, cancellation, return and refund of products and services. “The woes of consumers who are excluded from the specified period ought to be addressed by the civil aviation ministry by either refunding the ticket money or by extending the validity of such tickets till resumption of normal commercial flights,” he added.

