Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50 in Hyderabad

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50 in Hyderabad

Hindi and Marathi film director-actor Nishikant Kamat breathed his last at a Hyderabad hospital on Monday. Kamat, 50, was battling liver cirrhosis for the past two years. A...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Hindi and Marathi film director-actor Nishikant Kamat breathed his last at a Hyderabad hospital on Monday. Kamat, 50, was battling liver cirrhosis for the past two years.

A statement issued by Hyderabad’s AIG hospital, where the filmmaker was admitted, confirmed the news. “Since yesterday [Sunday], he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from hepatologists, gastroenterologists, pulmonologists and intensivists, his condition deteriorated, eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today [Monday], from afternoon onwards, his vital parameters started declining and he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans,” a part of the statement read.

Kamat is best known for directing Bollywood films namely the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan’s Madaari, R Madhavan-Kay Kay Menon starrer Mumbai Meri Jaan, and John Abraham’s films such as Force and Rocky Handsome, among others. He also directed acclaimed Marathi films such as Dombivali Fast and Lai Bhaari, besides acting in Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat and Rocky Handsome.

Bollywood actors offered their condolences. Devgn tweeted: “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.”



Riteish Deshmukh, who starred in Lai Bhaari, said on Twitter: “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace.” Abraham tweeted, saying: “Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat.”

Kamat was last seen as an actor in 2018, in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero alongside actor Harshvaradhan Kapoor.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai’s private hospitals seeing rise: Civic body
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Delhiwale: Strolling in CP during the new normal
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Central body sees no locust threat in Punjab, Haryana
Aug 18, 2020 01:23 IST
Chhattisgarh journalist booked for Facebook post saying tribals killing each other
Aug 18, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.