Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50 in Hyderabad

Hindi and Marathi film director-actor Nishikant Kamat breathed his last at a Hyderabad hospital on Monday. Kamat, 50, was battling liver cirrhosis for the past two years.

A statement issued by Hyderabad’s AIG hospital, where the filmmaker was admitted, confirmed the news. “Since yesterday [Sunday], he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from hepatologists, gastroenterologists, pulmonologists and intensivists, his condition deteriorated, eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today [Monday], from afternoon onwards, his vital parameters started declining and he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans,” a part of the statement read.

Kamat is best known for directing Bollywood films namely the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan’s Madaari, R Madhavan-Kay Kay Menon starrer Mumbai Meri Jaan, and John Abraham’s films such as Force and Rocky Handsome, among others. He also directed acclaimed Marathi films such as Dombivali Fast and Lai Bhaari, besides acting in Marathi film Saatchya Aat Gharat and Rocky Handsome.

Bollywood actors offered their condolences. Devgn tweeted: “My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant.”

Riteish Deshmukh, who starred in Lai Bhaari, said on Twitter: “I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace.” Abraham tweeted, saying: “Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat.”

Kamat was last seen as an actor in 2018, in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero alongside actor Harshvaradhan Kapoor.