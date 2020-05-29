Discharged after testing negative, cop dies within hours

Two more police personnel, constables from Dahisar and Bandra police stations, succumbed to Covid-19, taking the toll in Mumbai Police to 16. So far, 25 police personnel from the state have died of Covid-19.

The 53-year-old constable from Bandra police station had tested positive on May 16. He was admitted to a Covid care unit in Worli and discharged on May 28, after he tested negative for Covid-19. His health deteriorated within hours of being discharged. He was again rushed to Nair hospital around 1am on Friday, where he passed away. “We are conducting an inquiry,” said Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner (admin).

A video of the constable walking towards his home in a fragile state, while being applauded by residents, went viral. One of his colleagues raised questions over his discharge. “What was the hurry to discharge him? Also, the ambulance did not drop him till home. He had to walk a long distance to reach home. He was weak and unable to walk,” he said.

The constable is survived by his wife and two children, aged 20 and 19.

The second constable, from Dahisar police station, was admitted to JJ hospital, but was never tested for Covid-19. “The 53-year-old had gone on leave for 10 days. He started suffering from breathing issues and was admitted to JJ hospital. He died on May 26, after which his swab samples were taken. His reports came positive on May 27,” said Hanif Mujawar, senior inspector of Dahisar police station.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Till Friday morning, 2,211 personnel have been infected, of which 970 have recovered. Of the 2,211, 1,962 are constables.

Meanwhile, till Friday, 800 trains have been operated to facilitate return of 11.5 lakh stranded migrants to their respective states, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. Only those who want to go to West Bengal are left in Mumbai owing to the Cyclone Amphan and would be sent soon.

With very few migrants left, registration of applicants for Shramik special trains has dropped drastically. “Some of the stranded migrants who had registered themselves for Shramik special trains are now backing off and opting to stay back in the city as their employers have assured them regular supply of food and work. On Thursday, 11 trains were to be run from Mumbai, but as migrants backed off, only three trains were operated,” said a senior police officer.

Amitabh Gupta, principal secretary (special) and head of the three-member committee formed for stranded migrants, said, “The Mantralaya staff (over 1,400 state government employees), who were given the task to assist police force in registration process of migrants, have been asked to return to their office after May 31, as very few stranded migrants are left.”

Also, a total of 28 FIRs were registered on Thursday against 76 people, of which 47 were arrested for lockdown violations. A maximum of seven FIRs were for not wearing masks and six for gathering in one place. Another 12 FIRs were for different types of violations and three were against shops operating despite being non-essential services. Nine FIRs each were lodged by south and central region, while six of them were in west region. Remaining few were in north (1 FIR) and east region (3 FIR).

Thirteen members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from Andheri were booked by Andheri police station for protesting outside BMC ‘K-East’ ward office complaining against unavailability of beds.