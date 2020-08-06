Disha Salian death: Cops request citizens to share info; father alleges harassment

Two months after the death of talent manager Disha Salian, Mumbai Police issued an appeal on Wednesday, asking the public to share any information they have related to her passing. An investigation into Salian’s death is underway. Meanwhile, Salian’s father Satish has written to Mumbai Police, complaining of harassment and victimisation by the media.

Salian is believed to have died by suicide on June 8, when she fell off the 14th floor of a building in Malad where she lived with her fiancé Rohan Roy. So far, the police has recorded statements of Salian’s family, friends and the guards at the building.

Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11), said, “We can’t say how she fell. Our investigation is on. Many people have been sharing information related to Salian on social media because of which we are appealing to all citizens to share any information they have related to her death so that we can also investigate in that direction.”

Citizens with information concerning Salian’s death can contact the offices of Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police (north region); Thakur, Dilip Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Malwani division); or Jagdeo Kalapad, senior inspector of Malwani police station.

Rumours about Salian have been circulating on social and news media over the past few weeks. On Wednesday, Salian’s father Satish wrote to Yadav, complaining of harassment. Previously, Satish had submitted a written complaint on July 13 alleging his daughter was being defamed on social media.

In his letter, Satish alleged his family is being harassed by the media that is reporting “misleading news”, which could hinder the police inquiry. He also wrote that Salian’s family does not suspect anyone of foul play in her death. “News about her involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of film fraternity, rape, murder are all stories cooked by these media people just to sell it to channels. These stories hold no truth. These are misleading the people and tarnishing my daughter’s reputation and my family’s reputation. These fake news are taking a huge toll on my family, health and we are being victimized by the media. We are completely satisfied with the investigations being conducted by Mumbai Police and have faith in them,” Satish wrote in his letter.

Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police (north region), confirmed the police has received Satish’s letter.