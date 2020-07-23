Sections
Dismiss Babri case before Ram Mandir ceremony: Sena

As the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya draws near, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that dismissal of the Babri mosque demolition case before the ceremony...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:35 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

As the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya draws near, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that dismissal of the Babri mosque demolition case before the ceremony would be a fitting homage to the “martyrs” of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“When you accept [Mughal emperor] Babar was an aggressor, the Babri case itself becomes obsolete...If the Babri masjid demolition case is dismissed before the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Mandir, it would be a homage to the martyrs of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial added that even after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ram Janma Bhoomi case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to Babri mosque demolition case. “The foundation is being laid for the Ram temple. Prime Minister Modi is going for the ceremony, but Babri demolition case is still on, where leaders such as Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, etc appear as accused,” it said adding that this is “a strange game of the law.”

