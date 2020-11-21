Sections
Do not visit Chaityabhoomi on Ambedkar’s death anniversary, Mumbai civic body appeals to citizens

Civic officials said no arrangements, such as temporary sheds, drinking water, mobile toilets among others, will be made for visitors this year. However, devotees can pay tribute from their homes as the event will be live telecast.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 00:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Every year on December 6, followers of Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where Ambedkar was cremated, to pay their respects to the Dalit icon. (HT FILE)

Fearing a second wave of Covid-19 in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to not visit Chaityabhoomi this year on December 6 which marks the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Civic officials said no arrangements, such as temporary sheds, drinking water, mobile toilets among others, will be made for visitors this year. However, devotees can pay tribute from their homes as the event will be live telecast this year.

Every year on December 6, followers of Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, where Ambedkar was cremated, to pay their respects to the Dalit icon. As per BMC’s estimates, nearly 10 lakh people visit Chaityabhoomi every year on the occasion.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward (Dadar), said, “No stalls will be given any permission and no arrangements will be made for visitors. It is an appeal to citizens to pay tributes from their homes through the live telecast in these extraordinary times. We are also making sure that we are prepared with complete crowd controlling measures at the site.”

Generally, around 500 stalls of books, lamps, calendars, decorations, posters, T-shirts, watches and other such with images of Ambedkar are put up at Shivaji Park for the occasion. Temporary sheds spread across around 1 lakh square foot are set-up by BMC for visitors. Apart from this, nearly 200 mobile toilets and several drinking water taps are provided by the civic body every year for visitors.

