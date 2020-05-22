Doctor threatened over rumour of using Jain temple as Covid facility

With the rising cases of Covid-19, cases of discrimination against the people at the frontline are also increasing.

On Wednesday, a senior doctor from Surana group of hospitals had to face the heat of locals when a rumour started spreading that he was trying to turn a nearby Jain Bhavan into a Covid treatment centre.

While, the senior doctor who is the CEO of the hospital, Dr Prince D Surana, said he was making alternative accommodation for his doctors and paramedics who can’t go home with permissions from the Brihanmimbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On May 19, he submitted a letter to Chembur Jain Bhavan seeking approval for the same.

In the letter, he agreed to pay a minimal fee for the stay and also agreed to take responsibility for the cleanliness of the Bhavan. But soon, rumours started spreading and an angry local mob tried to enter his house forcefully on Wednesday and even threatened him.

“These frontliners who are involved in the treatment of Covid patients can’t go home, so we need to make an alternative set up for them. The Jain Bhavan has 35 rooms which could easily accommodate around 70 of my hospital staff. So, I approached them on humanitarian grounds,” said Dr Prince D Surana.

Following the incident, he has filed a written police complaint with Chembur police station. When HT contacted Rajesh Shah, a member of the trust, he refused to make any comment. “I don’t want to comment on the issue.”

Medical staffers are most vulnerable to contracting the infection on duty so it is always advised to provide them alternative stay so that they don’t infect their families. In fact, doctors working in the government and civic-run hospitals follow the same protocols.

“It was the decision of the BMC to let healthcare workers use the space like hundreds of other makeshift places,” he added.