Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Does Danve mean the country is run by incompetent people: Shiv Sena attacks BJP on country’s economy

Does Danve mean the country is run by incompetent people: Shiv Sena attacks BJP on country’s economy

The editorial outlined the poor economic situation in the country, including unemployment, poverty and India’s slipping rank in the Global Hunger Index 2020: it ranks lower than Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:10 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

BJP MP Raosaheb Danve. (PTI File)

The Shiv Sena on Monday targeted the Central government over the state of the country’s economy and backed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Union minister of state Raosaheb Danve’s statement that running a government is not an “incompetent” person’s job. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana asked if Danve meant the country is run by incompetent people.

The editorial outlined the poor economic situation in the country, including unemployment, poverty and India’s slipping rank in the Global Hunger Index 2020: it ranks lower than Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. It added that India’s GDP is lower than Bangladesh’s, and India is now in the bottom-three among South Asian countries.

Also Read: Maharashtra Governor’s ‘Secular’ taunt: Issue has ended for us after Amit Shah’s stand, says Sanjay Raut

“Raosaheb Danve remarked that running a government is not an incompetent person’s job. He a Union minister and therefore his statement must be viewed at the national level because on the issues of hunger and nourishment India’s situation is quite serious. On one hand, we are beating the drums about being a $5 trillion economy while on the other hand, 14%-15% of the population is undernourished,” the editorial read.

India now ranks 94th among 107 countries in terms of hunger, and continues to be in the ‘severe’ hunger category according to the Global Hunger Index 2020. According to the study, 14% of India’s population is undernourished. “What Danve said is indeed true. There is hunger, poverty and malnutrition in the country and what is the Modi government doing about it?” it asked.

Continuing its sharp attack on the BJP-led government, the Sena mouthpiece said, “Running a government does not mean spreading hatred. When issues are about hunger and unemployment, topics such as Hindu-Muslim or India-Pakistan are created. Demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax has weakened India’s financial strength. Thousands of people have lost employment; instead of providing them jobs, topics such as surgical strike and Rafale are brought out.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
Oct 19, 2020 13:17 IST
Pak Oppn pounds Imran Khan at rally, cops arrest Maryam Nawaz’s husband
Oct 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Oct 19, 2020 10:55 IST
Covid-19: Urban areas of Maharashtra mark rise in cases again
Oct 19, 2020 10:49 IST

latest news

‘Remove Kamal Nath from all party posts’: Shivraj Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi over ‘item’ jibe
Oct 19, 2020 13:28 IST
Pakistan opposition rally calls for PM Imran Khan to quit
Oct 19, 2020 13:23 IST
Amrita Rao-Anushka Sharma flaunt incredibly stylish maternity closet
Oct 19, 2020 13:22 IST
Some bright artworks to cheer you up this festive season
Oct 19, 2020 13:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.