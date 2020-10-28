Dog bite cases in Mumbai drop by 50% during the lockdown; Doctors warn of rise of cases with ease in restrictions

During the lockdown, the city recorded approximately 50% fewer cases of dog bites. As of September, there have been 41,337 cases in Mumbai, which is the lowest recorded in nine months since 2001. Doctors have warned of increased cases with restrictions being eased.

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai recorded 24,285 cases of dog bites this year between March and September. Compared to this year’s daily average of 90 cases of dog bites in this period, the daily average in the corresponding period in 2019 was 180 cases. Between March and September 2019, the city had recorded 48,706 cases of dog bites.

“As the movement of people was restricted, cases of dog bites decreased drastically. Last year, we had recorded over 85,000 cases [in total]. So far, in the last nine months, we have just got around 41,000 cases,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health official, BMC.

The civic body’s data shows 6,466 cases of dog bites in March, followed by 3,504 in April; 2,880 in May; 2,809 in June; and 2,622 in July. In August, there was a marginal increase to 2,700 and September saw a spike, with 3,284 reported cases. Children and rag pickers make up the majority of dog bite cases. “These cases of bites include pets. Dogs often get agitated during their breeding period and they tend to bite in retaliation,” said Gomare.

Bite cases are treated at the 100 anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) centres in Mumbai, located in various civic hospitals. The vaccines are provided free of cost. “As a precautionary measure, even when a dog scratches a person, they take ARV. So all registered cases are genuine,” said Dr Yogesh Shetye, general manager of Deonar Abattoir.

Cases registered as dog bites include bites or scratches from cats, rats and monkeys. Animal bites can be dangerous because they can transmit rabies, a virus spread to humans from the saliva of infected animals. “In 99% of the cases, rabies is fatal. It takes 12 days to a few months for the virus to reach the brain, depending on the location of virus entry and viral load. As the virus spreads to the central nervous system, it leads to fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. There is no specific treatment for rabies except a preventive vaccination,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician, Bombay Hospital.

Last year, there was one case of an eight-year-old boy who contracted rabies and died but had no history of a dog bite. Doctors suspected he may have contracted the virus by being licked or scratched by an infected street dog.

During the lockdown, vaccination of animals was impacted. “The number of daily vaccinations at our hospital fell by more than 60%. However, the situation has improved in the last month,” said Colonel (retired) Dr JC Khanna, of Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, in Parel. He added, “With the relaxation in the lockdown, cases of dog bite might increase as more people will step out.”

Khanna said many street animals have developed malnutrition during the lockdown and advised people to exercise caution around them. “Hundreds of street animals were left hungry. Even though several NGOs [non-governmental organisations] are providing food, we are still receiving dogs and cats with malnutrition. Also, hunger often makes these animals irritated, and when they see humans with masks, they get suspicious and start barking,” he said.

For 24 wards in Mumbai, BMC has 12 dog-catching vans and four NGOs work with animal vaccination in Malad, Bandra, Mahalaxmi and Mulund.