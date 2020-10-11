Dogs ‘kidnapped’ from Thane; case against security guard of housing society

A case has been registered against a security guard of a housing society in Thane for allegedly kidnapping eight street dogs and leaving them at an unknown place in Ambernath. The role of the society members is under scrutiny. Ambernath police are yet to arrest anyone in the case, but investigation is on.

According to Ambernath police, two days ago, animal activists Archana Nair and Mukund Pande approached them with the complaint of eight street dogs being kidnapped. Members of the society allegedly took away these dogs and left them in a different area with the help of a security guard as these dogs were creating dirt inside the society.

Ambernath police station senior police inspector, S Dhumal, said, “We checked the CCTV footage and found three to four times the security guard has taken two dogs each time in an auto rickshaw somewhere. The animal activists on their own found three of the eight dogs in Kalyan. Those three found were injured and in bad condition. Therefore, we have registered a case initially against security guard under IPC Section 428. Further the roles of society members are under scrutiny.”