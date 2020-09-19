Dombivli murder case: Five arrested

A man died and another suffered serious injuries in the group clash on Thursday night. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death and another person suffered serious injuries after a fight between two groups over an old feud in Dombivli near Mumbai on Friday, investigators said.

The investigators added Mahesh Gunjal, 22, Nikhil Mane, 23, Jayesh Juwale, 22, Ashish Walmiki, 22, and Shrinivas Sugala, 23, have been arrested for allegedly killing Shivaji Khandagle, 25. Santosh Lashkare was seriously injured in the fight.

The investigators said the complainant Raju Dhotre has said his brother-in-law law, Lashkare, and other members of their family were celebrating the birthday of the latter’s daughter on Thursday night before the attack. Around 2 am on Friday, when they were drunk, Lashakre told Dhotre that Gunjal had five months back abused him. Dhotre immediately called Gunjal and abused him.

“Lashkare, Dhotre and Khandgale then went to Gujal’s place to teach him lesson. All the five accused who carried a hockey stick, iron rod, sword with them, beat up the trio badly. The accused hit Khandagle with the iron rod. He fell unconscious and later died before reaching hospital,” said an investigator.

Senior police inspector Suresh Aher said the accused were arrested on Friday night and were due to produce them before a court on Saturday.