Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Dombivli murder case: Five arrested

Dombivli murder case: Five arrested

Senior police inspector Suresh Aher said the accused were arrested on Friday night and were due to produce them before a court on Saturday

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 10:06 IST

By HT correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

A man died and another suffered serious injuries in the group clash on Thursday night. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death and another person suffered serious injuries after a fight between two groups over an old feud in Dombivli near Mumbai on Friday, investigators said.

The investigators added Mahesh Gunjal, 22, Nikhil Mane, 23, Jayesh Juwale, 22, Ashish Walmiki, 22, and Shrinivas Sugala, 23, have been arrested for allegedly killing Shivaji Khandagle, 25. Santosh Lashkare was seriously injured in the fight.

The investigators said the complainant Raju Dhotre has said his brother-in-law law, Lashkare, and other members of their family were celebrating the birthday of the latter’s daughter on Thursday night before the attack. Around 2 am on Friday, when they were drunk, Lashakre told Dhotre that Gunjal had five months back abused him. Dhotre immediately called Gunjal and abused him.

“Lashkare, Dhotre and Khandgale then went to Gujal’s place to teach him lesson. All the five accused who carried a hockey stick, iron rod, sword with them, beat up the trio badly. The accused hit Khandagle with the iron rod. He fell unconscious and later died before reaching hospital,” said an investigator.

Senior police inspector Suresh Aher said the accused were arrested on Friday night and were due to produce them before a court on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

9 al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 09:49 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 19, 2020 09:51 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
Sep 19, 2020 09:54 IST
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Sep 19, 2020 05:40 IST

latest news

US reality show aims to send winner to International Space Station
Sep 19, 2020 10:26 IST
Top Oppn leaders self-isolate as Canada sees fresh spike in Covid-19 cases
Sep 19, 2020 10:27 IST
Leicester in talks with Roma for Under, says Rodgers
Sep 19, 2020 10:20 IST
Declare non-protected mangrove areas reserved forests, says Aaditya
Sep 19, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.