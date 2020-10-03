Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Dombivli water pipeline burst hits supply in Thane, Navi Mumbai

Dombivli water pipeline burst hits supply in Thane, Navi Mumbai

Some parts of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation also did not get water supply for a few hours on Saturday morning

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 14:34 IST

By Ankita G Menon, Hindustan Times Mumbai

MIDC water pipeline from Katai village to Thane and Navi Mumbai burst at Desai Village near Dombivli Palava City near Sheel-Kalyan Road in Thane late on Friday. Repair work was likely to continue till Saturday evening. (Praful Gangurde/ HT photo )

A water pipeline burst at Desai Gaon in Dombivli late on Friday, affecting water supply to various parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayander. The repair work will be completed by 6 pm on Saturday only.

The damaged pipeline led to flooding and caused traffic congestion near Palava city, Dombivli on the Shil Phata- Badlapur road on Friday evening. Some parts of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation also did not get water supply for a few hours on Saturday morning.

The water pipeline is owned by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and authorities started the repair work Saturday morning. “These pipelines are old and often break. Around 6-feet-wide pipeline was damaged on Friday night. We will need the whole day for repair work. Temporarily water supply from Katai Naka to Mira Bhayander, parts of Kalwa, Mumbra and from Airoli to Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai was shut. To perform repair work for a few hours we had to stop water supply to certain areas within Kalyan Dombivli Municipal corporation as well,” said a senior MIDC officer.

On Friday evening, water flowed into some of the slums and hutments in the vicinity. Water flow on the Shilphata- Badlapur road also led to traffic jams at night. “Water was flowing along the road when the incident happened, it started flooding immediately. It was only after the supply was stopped that there was some relief. Those staying in the slums had to throw the water out throughout the night,” said Dombivli resident Kalpesh Jadhav.

