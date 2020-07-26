‘Domestic airlines ferried 38 lakh passengers in 2 months’

Two months after the aviation ministry commenced domestic flight operations in a restricted manner, airlines have ferried more than 38 lakh passengers across the country.

According to the aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, an average of 60,000 people are flying daily to various places in the country. While the government has referred to it as healthy and steady growth, airlines continue to struggle with poor load factor.

“We began with about 25,000 passengers on day-1, but are now flying upward of 60,000 people on average a day. There is no doubt that as our states succeed in their efforts against Covid-19 and situation begins to ease further these numbers will grow even further (sic),” tweeted Puri.

In yet another tweet, the minister said, “Our skies and airports have been abuzz with activity ever since calibrated domestic operations recommenced on 25 May 2020. Till yesterday (23.59 hrs) when we completed two successful months of operations, more than 38 lakh passengers have flown to their destinations across India.”

However, several airlines said that the load factor has been poor in the domestic sector.

A recent survey by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association of the world’s airlines in 11 countries, including India, had revealed that while more than 50% air travellers said they would resume air travel only after waiting for at least six months, 95% respondents said that they would return to air travel in a year.

“People are not wanting to travel unless an emergency arises. No one is travelling for vacations, work purposes or even to visit relatives at present. Different states have 14 days mandatory quarantine rule for any traveller wishing to stay for over three days, so no one would want to travel until the mandatory quarantine rules are in place,” said a senior airline official.

Moreover, aviation regulator - Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Friday, announced that restrictions on domestic flights were extended till November 24, 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19. The regulator also extended the fare cap on domestic flights until November 24, or until further orders.