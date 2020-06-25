Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Don’t believe in rumours: MSEDCL over complaints on inflated bills

Don’t believe in rumours: MSEDCL over complaints on inflated bills

With an increasing number of people taking on social media to complain of “inflated bills” issued in June, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company...

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

With an increasing number of people taking on social media to complain of “inflated bills” issued in June, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Wednesday appealed to citizens to not believe in rumours and check their bills on billcal.mahadiscom.in/consumerbill. “Many consumers are not checking their bill and believing in rumours that amount is high as compared to last year. People can check their usage on the link. They will understand that since everyone has been home during the lockdown period, the usage has been higher,” MSEDCL said in a statement. On Tuesday, state energy minister Nitin Raut also said that citizens can avail to pay the hefty bills in easy instalments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No wetlands in Uran under our jurisdiction, only agricultural lands: NMSEZ tells state
Jun 25, 2020 00:36 IST
Sheena murder: Sanjeev Khanna’s bail plea rejected; Indrani seeks relief
Jun 25, 2020 00:35 IST
SBI employee accused of misappropriating ₹36 crore, gets interim protection from arrest
Jun 25, 2020 00:33 IST
Covid-19: 27-year-old Dubai-returnee becomes Amritsar’s first plasma donor
Jun 25, 2020 00:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.