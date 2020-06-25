Don’t believe in rumours: MSEDCL over complaints on inflated bills

With an increasing number of people taking on social media to complain of “inflated bills” issued in June, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Wednesday appealed to citizens to not believe in rumours and check their bills on billcal.mahadiscom.in/consumerbill. “Many consumers are not checking their bill and believing in rumours that amount is high as compared to last year. People can check their usage on the link. They will understand that since everyone has been home during the lockdown period, the usage has been higher,” MSEDCL said in a statement. On Tuesday, state energy minister Nitin Raut also said that citizens can avail to pay the hefty bills in easy instalments.