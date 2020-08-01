Don’t give metro work to Chinese firms, ex-Army personnel writes to Maharashtra CM

Amid the India-China stand-off in Ladakh, a Mumbai-based charitable trust along with an ex-Army personnel has written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to act upon the involvement of Chinese companies in Metro works in the city.

HT had earlier reported that Chinese companies, including the Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd (STEC), China Railway Tunnel Group Co Ltd (CRTG) and Continental Engineering Corporation (CEC), are undertaking civil and tunnel works for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz). The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is building the fully-underground Metro, has also appointed SJEC Corporation for system works.

CRTG in a joint venture with J Kumar Infra Projects Ltd is also building parts of Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli). Another Chinese company, the China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC), is also building part of Metro-4 (Wadala-Kasarwadavali) in a joint venture with Tata Projects.

In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Udaan charitable trust said, “We appreciate Maharashtra government cancelling the contracts with Chinese companies, but the attempt seems insufficient, given we continue to let Chinese companies dominate the Metro space.”

In June, state industries minister Subhash Desai had said that status quo has been maintained in the memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed with the Chinese companies. In his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the chief minister had said the Centre must make its stand clear on the involvement of Chinese companies.

Dilip Abhyankar, a retired Lt Colonel from Mumbai, said, “In the current situation, we should not let any Chinese activity dominate the space. Instead, we should give more opportunities to Indian manufacturers.”